Photo 3346
2geese1duck in b&w
Flash of red February week 4 “contrast”. Wasn’t planning to do all geese this week…but we’ll see.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
19th February 2024 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
This is really gorgeous in b/w...I LOVE the shimmering ripples in the water.
February 28th, 2024
Bill
Nice black and white. Good crisp shot.
February 28th, 2024
