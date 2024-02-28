Sign up
Previous
Photo 3347
1goose in b&w
Flash of red February, week 4 “contrast”. Looks like I’ve decided to finish out the month with geese photos, so one from the archives converted to b&w
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
for2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Most calming
February 29th, 2024
