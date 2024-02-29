Previous
landing in b&w by amyk
Photo 3348

landing in b&w

Flash of Red February week 4 “contrast”. A goose photo from the archives,
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug ace
Terrific timing. Love this beautiful capture.
March 1st, 2024  
Bill
Nice timing and good contrast.
March 1st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so good!
March 1st, 2024  
