Previous
Photo 3348
landing in b&w
Flash of Red February week 4 “contrast”. A goose photo from the archives,
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4299
photos
199
followers
264
following
917% complete
View this month »
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
Latest from all albums
867
3343
868
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
13th April 2017 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific timing. Love this beautiful capture.
March 1st, 2024
Bill
Nice timing and good contrast.
March 1st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so good!
March 1st, 2024
