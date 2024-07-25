Sign up
Previous
Photo 3495
25july
…double exposure done in Snapseed…
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
6
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4497
photos
209
followers
276
following
Kathy A
ace
This is really lovely
July 26th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Love this!
July 26th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful. Well done
July 26th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
It looks beautiful! Fav.
July 26th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
July 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully done.
July 26th, 2024
