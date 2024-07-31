Sign up
Previous
Photo 3501
refuge reflections
…just some scenery from Seney National Wildlife Refuge…
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
5
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4505
photos
209
followers
274
following
959% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th July 2024 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Oh 'just' some scenery!! Rather underplayed description of a beautiful scene beautifully captured!
July 31st, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
perfect reflections Amy
July 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous reflections.
July 31st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Beauty of a shot
July 31st, 2024
Dave
ace
Gorgeous
July 31st, 2024
