Previous
refuge reflections by amyk
Photo 3501

refuge reflections

…just some scenery from Seney National Wildlife Refuge…
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
959% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Oh 'just' some scenery!! Rather underplayed description of a beautiful scene beautifully captured!
July 31st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
perfect reflections Amy
July 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous reflections.
July 31st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Beauty of a shot
July 31st, 2024  
Dave ace
Gorgeous
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise