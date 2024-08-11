Previous
butterfly bokeh by amyk
Photo 3512

butterfly bokeh

Playing catch up on the 52week challenge, week 31, bokeh
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
962% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Beautifully captured! Fav.
August 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise