Previous
Photo 3524
23august
…egret was in a tree across the pond…
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
3
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4533
photos
207
followers
272
following
965% complete
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
19th August 2024 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
On lookout for a meal. Wonderful capture.
August 24th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
August 24th, 2024
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
August 24th, 2024
