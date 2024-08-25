Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3526
the look-out?
gulls and terns along the Lake Huron shoreline
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4535
photos
207
followers
271
following
966% complete
View this month »
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
19th August 2024 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
I like the sparkling water
August 26th, 2024
*lynn
ace
nice shot with the gulls
August 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close