Previous
Next
day5 reflected by amyk
Photo 368

day5 reflected

For the 30shots/1subject theme. Happy with the first 5 shots, but 25 more sounds daunting!
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ethel ace
You are doing well with this project.
April 6th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Looks great against the black
April 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise