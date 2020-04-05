Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 368
day5 reflected
For the 30shots/1subject theme. Happy with the first 5 shots, but 25 more sounds daunting!
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2341
photos
112
followers
165
following
100% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
5th April 2020 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
Ethel
ace
You are doing well with this project.
April 6th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Looks great against the black
April 6th, 2020
