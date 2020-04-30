Sign up
Photo 393
day 30 the end
One of those “no-good, very bad” days yesterday so delayed in finishing my 30day/1subject. The last caramel cream with a Deep Arts Effect edit.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
30-shots2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Alexander and his type of days visit us all- hope he's moved on... Like the edit a great deal.
May 2nd, 2020
