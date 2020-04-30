Previous
day 30 the end by amyk
Photo 393

day 30 the end

One of those “no-good, very bad” days yesterday so delayed in finishing my 30day/1subject. The last caramel cream with a Deep Arts Effect edit.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

amyK

Walks @ 7 ace
Alexander and his type of days visit us all- hope he's moved on... Like the edit a great deal.
May 2nd, 2020  
