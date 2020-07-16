Sign up
Photo 433
Common mullein
Had to “google” for the identification...
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th July 2020 11:54am
