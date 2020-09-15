Sign up
Photo 464
Zinnias
Day 15 of the nifty-fifty sooc....halfway there!
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2607
photos
123
followers
177
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
12th September 2020 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 16th, 2020
