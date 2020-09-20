Previous
Day20... by amyk
Photo 469

Day20...

...of the nifty fifty, sooc challenge. Zinnia with marigolds in the background.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Milanie ace
Love the composition and your background
September 21st, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
excellent focus and dof!!!
September 21st, 2020  
