Photo 469
Day20...
...of the nifty fifty, sooc challenge. Zinnia with marigolds in the background.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2618
photos
125
followers
178
following
128% complete
View this month »
469
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
extras
ILCA-77M2
12th September 2020 4:30pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
Milanie
ace
Love the composition and your background
September 21st, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
excellent focus and dof!!!
September 21st, 2020
