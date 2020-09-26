Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 475
Historic home (and its owner?)
I have photographed this log house, Heritage Village, Mackinaw City, before as I find it very scenic. Looks like the house is haunted now for the upcoming Halloween season? Nifty fifty equivalent, sooc challenge.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th September 2020 3:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
