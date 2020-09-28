Previous
Marty & Lake Huron by amyk
Photo 477

Marty & Lake Huron

Marty LOVES to swim. Happy boy today. Often I would delete the leash from the image (has to swim on-leash or we’d never get him out of the water) but the is for the nifty-fifty sooc challenge.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
