Photo 479
Day30!
Last shot for nifty fifty equivalent, sooc challenge. Some fall color near the Carp River, Upper Peninsula, Michigan
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2641
photos
125
followers
178
following
58
2100
59
478
2101
60
479
2102
1
1
1
extras
COOLPIX P1000
27th September 2020 11:42am
nf-sooc-2020
Milanie
ace
Lovely - can't wait!
October 1st, 2020
