Previous
Next
Photo 517
NOT time to go home!
Our walk in the park concluded and we are approaching the car and this happens....
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2773
photos
130
followers
185
following
141% complete
View this month »
510
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
1st January 2021 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lin
ace
LOL - thanks for the smile! I must fav this!!!
January 2nd, 2021
