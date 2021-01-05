Sign up
Photo 521
5january
A little winter minimalism
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2781
photos
133
followers
186
following
142% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th January 2021 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
So simple and yet so beautiful.
January 6th, 2021
