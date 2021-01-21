Previous
guess what day it is... by amyk
guess what day it is...

National Squirrel Appreciation Day-Jan 21. :)
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

amyK

Esther Rosenberg ace
Cute shot.
January 22nd, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Which I'd known, I might have let my dog have a bit more squirrel time. This one looks as though its saying 'its about time to honor us nut enthusiasts' :-)
January 22nd, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
happy day to them!
January 22nd, 2021  
