Photo 525
guess what day it is...
National Squirrel Appreciation Day-Jan 21. :)
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2802
photos
141
followers
188
following
143% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st January 2021 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cute shot.
January 22nd, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Which I'd known, I might have let my dog have a bit more squirrel time. This one looks as though its saying 'its about time to honor us nut enthusiasts' :-)
January 22nd, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
happy day to them!
January 22nd, 2021
