Photo 654
Common redpoll
Not only did I get to take pictures outside yesterday but was surprised to see this Common Redpoll. Don’t see them very often so it was a treat!
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3354
photos
175
followers
232
following
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
654
2634
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th March 2022 3:52pm
Mags
ace
Such a pretty bird and capture!
March 18th, 2022
