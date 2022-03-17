Previous
Common redpoll by amyk
Photo 654

Common redpoll

Not only did I get to take pictures outside yesterday but was surprised to see this Common Redpoll. Don’t see them very often so it was a treat!
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

amyK

Mags ace
Such a pretty bird and capture!
March 18th, 2022  
