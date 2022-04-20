Previous
Hopeful croci by amyk
Photo 664

Hopeful croci

A few bloomed about ten days ago and then we’ve had nothing but cold and rain…forecast looks hopeful ahead!
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful detail!
April 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Share your forecast - our weather has been the same - love this crocus and your dof
April 21st, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Very pretty
April 21st, 2022  
