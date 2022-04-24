Sign up
Photo 665
Grackle sunning
A warm weekend so visited the local nature center wetlands area. A grackle enjoying the sunshine.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
23rd April 2022 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
He sits there so pretty on those branches
April 25th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Like the light on his/her wings
April 25th, 2022
