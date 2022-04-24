Previous
Grackle sunning by amyk
Grackle sunning

A warm weekend so visited the local nature center wetlands area. A grackle enjoying the sunshine.
amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
He sits there so pretty on those branches
April 25th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Like the light on his/her wings
April 25th, 2022  
