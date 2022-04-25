Sign up
Photo 666
25april
Another from the nature center wetlands….female red-winged blackbird
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
1
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3405
photos
178
followers
236
following
182% complete
659
660
661
662
663
664
665
666
2668
2669
2670
2671
665
2672
666
2673
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
23rd April 2022 10:10am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Rick
ace
Great shot.
April 26th, 2022
