Previous
Next
Three to watch, one to dig! by amyk
Photo 663

Three to watch, one to dig!

Gas lines being replaced in our neighborhood provided a photo for the Six Word Story and the People (colorful) challenges.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! Typical around here - one worker and several supervisors.
April 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise