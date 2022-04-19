Sign up
Photo 663
Three to watch, one to dig!
Gas lines being replaced in our neighborhood provided a photo for the Six Word Story and the People (colorful) challenges.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3396
photos
177
followers
235
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th April 2022 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-129
,
people-colourful
Mags
ace
LOL! Typical around here - one worker and several supervisors.
April 20th, 2022
