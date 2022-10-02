Previous
A lot of turtles by amyk
A lot of turtles

Not a great photo due to the brush in the foreground. Couldn’t get past it and knew the turtles wouldn’t stay still for long. Has to be the most turtles in one place I’ve seen!
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

amyK

Annie D ace
Wow! A queue indeed 😊
October 3rd, 2022  
