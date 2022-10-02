Sign up
Photo 723
A lot of turtles
Not a great photo due to the brush in the foreground. Couldn’t get past it and knew the turtles wouldn’t stay still for long. Has to be the most turtles in one place I’ve seen!
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3629
photos
178
followers
238
following
198% complete
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
2828
2829
2830
722
2831
2832
723
2833
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th September 2022 2:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Annie D
ace
Wow! A queue indeed 😊
October 3rd, 2022
