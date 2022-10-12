Sign up
Photo 729
summer is over
time to get out the fall/winter clothes…for the 52week challenge, week 40 “fabric”
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2022-w40
Danette Thompson
ace
Creative for the prompt
October 13th, 2022
*lynn
ace
perfect shot for your title
October 13th, 2022
