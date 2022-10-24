Previous
American coot by amyk
Photo 735

American coot

The coot is a water bird but not a duck…one characteristic is large feet which you can see a hint of in the water.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

amyK

Mags ace
Delightful closeup! I've never seen one this close.
October 25th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful!
October 25th, 2022  
