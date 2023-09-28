Previous
Juvenile Cedar Waxwing by amyk
Photo 843

Juvenile Cedar Waxwing

Light was very poor…overcast day and late afternoon…but it was fun to watch these juvenile cedar waxwings
Taken at Dow Gardens.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise