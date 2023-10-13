Previous
autumn hints by amyk
Photo 845

autumn hints

…still waiting for some really great fall color, it’s been weak at best…taking our leaf peeping trip starting Sunday, hoping other parts of Michigan are a little more colorful! :)
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
231% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful!!!
October 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful pic. We haven't had great foliage this year and now the leaves are falling...
October 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise