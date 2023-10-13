Sign up
Photo 845
autumn hints
…still waiting for some really great fall color, it’s been weak at best…taking our leaf peeping trip starting Sunday, hoping other parts of Michigan are a little more colorful! :)
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4136
photos
184
followers
250
following
231% complete
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
845
3209
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th October 2023 5:59pm
Mags
ace
Beautiful!!!
October 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful pic. We haven't had great foliage this year and now the leaves are falling...
October 13th, 2023
