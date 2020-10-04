Previous
Next
Seney upside down by amyk
61 / 365

Seney upside down

For the 52week challenge, week 40 “upside down”. Reflections at Seney wildlife refuge, turned upside down....
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Perfect answer to the challenge. Love the crisp reflections.
October 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise