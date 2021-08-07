Sign up
Previous
Next
64 / 365
balloon over parking lot
Saw several of the balloons over our neighborhood this evening…messed way too long with this (another phone photo) trying for something interesting.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras2
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th August 2021 7:47pm
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a great capture, love the hot air balloon, you also captured a great sun reflection on the street.
August 8th, 2021
