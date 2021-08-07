Previous
Next
balloon over parking lot by amyk
64 / 365

balloon over parking lot

Saw several of the balloons over our neighborhood this evening…messed way too long with this (another phone photo) trying for something interesting.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
What a great capture, love the hot air balloon, you also captured a great sun reflection on the street.
August 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise