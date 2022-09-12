Previous
Next
New Presque Isle lighthouse by amyk
71 / 365

New Presque Isle lighthouse

Two lighthouses near Presque Isle harbor…the Old lighthouse (1840) and the New lighthouse (1870). This is the tallest lighthouse accessible to the public on the Great Lakes.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this neat looking lighthouse.
September 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise