autumn dinner by amyk
autumn dinner

Cooler weather means a return to pot roast :) (and potatoes, peppers, mushrooms, carrots) Hubby is the cook and food stylist. Tagged for the BLD challenge.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
I'll be right over. Looks delicious. great shot.
September 16th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Absolutely delicious
September 16th, 2022  
