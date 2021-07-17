Previous
Meaning? by ankers70
Meaning?

Street art, in a laneway off Little Queen Street, Melbourne. I'm not sure what the image is portraying, and it has some potentially unsettling undertones but it is cleverly done and provides much food for thought.
17th July 2021

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details

