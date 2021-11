Yesterday, I had to race back from my Sunday visit to Sweden to be at our first musical outing for many months: a performance by the Australian Chamber Choir of Bach's Motets at our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, Middle Park. I took this photo from the organ loft.No photo can capture the soaring sound that filled the space during the performance by this small but talented choir ( https://www.auschoir.org/). More about the church: https://www.carmelites.org.au/about-us/olmc