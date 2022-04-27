Autumn architecture.

Continuing my ramblings around Melbourne looking at architecture, this one is of Victoria Barracks, St Kilda Road in full Autumn colour. My first full time job was at the Barracks, working in the much less glamorous buildings behind the main bluestone building in this photo.



This now heritage-listed building, which still houses Department of Defence administrative branches, was started in 1856 and completed in 1872.



It was originally built as accommodation for British Imperial troops garrisoned in colonial Melbourne. Some of the troops garrisoned here were involved in dealing with the Eureka Rebellion at Ballarat.

