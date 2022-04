The Alfred Deakin Building on Federation Square (colloquially known as FedSquare) houses the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) and the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS). It is named after Alfred Deakin (1856–1919), the second Prime Minister of Australia (1903–4) with two subsequent but not consecutive terms.FedSquare was designed by LabArchitecture and Bates Smart and opened in 2002. More here: https://fedsquare.com/history-design