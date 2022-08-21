Previous
Waiting for the mail . . . by ankers70
Photo 457

Waiting for the mail . . .

I love the lines of mailboxes along country roadsides. These are near Uriarra Crossing, ACT.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Suzanne

@ankers70

Photo Details

Ian George ace
What a great selection of mail boxes , especially effective in B&W.
August 20th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat shot
August 20th, 2022  
