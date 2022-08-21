Sign up
Photo 457
Waiting for the mail . . .
I love the lines of mailboxes along country roadsides. These are near Uriarra Crossing, ACT.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
470
photos
73
followers
85
following
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
Tags
scenesoftheroad-48
Ian George
ace
What a great selection of mail boxes , especially effective in B&W.
August 20th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat shot
August 20th, 2022
