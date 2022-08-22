Sign up
Photo 458
I'm watching you . . .
Mt Stromlo Observatory, headquarters of the ANU Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics. The site is about 81ha on the top of MT Stromlo, ACT, looking towards the Brindabellas.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
1
0
Babs
ace
It looks lovely again now. We were there shortly after the 2003 bushfire and it was devastating. Have been a few times since and it is so good to see it alive again.
August 21st, 2022
