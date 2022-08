'They'll miss me on the Lachlan . . .

. . . when they call the roll this year' (Banjo Paterson 1902)



One of the horsemen of the National Boer War (1899–1902) Memorial along Anzac Avenue Canberra ACT. Four lifelike bronze horsemen set in the landscape form the memorial, dynamically representing alertness and mobility. Most of the Australians who served in the Boer War were mounted horsemen. The sculpture, by Louis Lauman, pays tribute to the men and their dependency on their horses.