Photo 460
Fog sculpture
The alternative name for the installation 'Foggy wake in a desert: an ecosphere' (1982) by Fujiko Nakaya, in the sculpture garden of the National Gallery Canberra.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling.
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
