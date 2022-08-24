Previous
Fog sculpture by ankers70
Photo 460

Fog sculpture

The alternative name for the installation 'Foggy wake in a desert: an ecosphere' (1982) by Fujiko Nakaya, in the sculpture garden of the National Gallery Canberra.
24th August 2022

Suzanne

