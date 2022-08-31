Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 467
Lunchtime . . .
Martin Place Sydney. I quite liked the three high-vis clad building workers striding through the office workers enjoying the sunshine
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
480
photos
74
followers
86
following
127% complete
View this month »
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
23rd August 2022 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people-outdoors
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great street shot with the contrast of dress from office worker to labourers.
August 30th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Good morning (evening for you) and thankyou! I liked the contrasts, too.
August 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close