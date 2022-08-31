Previous
Lunchtime . . . by ankers70
Photo 467

Lunchtime . . .

Martin Place Sydney. I quite liked the three high-vis clad building workers striding through the office workers enjoying the sunshine
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Suzanne

ace
Susan Wakely ace
What a great street shot with the contrast of dress from office worker to labourers.
August 30th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Good morning (evening for you) and thankyou! I liked the contrasts, too.
August 30th, 2022  
