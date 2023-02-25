Previous
Photographing in the mist by ankers70
Photographing in the mist

I have just spent 5 days at Falls Creek in the Victorian High Country, where we did daily walks and took many photographs. I have already posted some photos and, at the risk of boring everyone, I am going to post some more over the next little while.

We set out walking on Heathy Spur Track and as we walked the mist rolled in making photography a little difficult, but we persevered until the mist became too thick and wet and we had to concentrate on following the track. All the heath, billy buttons and paper daisies sparkled in the grey, misty light.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Suzanne

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I love the knees bent position of the photographer. Pretty little flowers.
February 24th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Very atmospheric scene. I like how the trees seem to be mimicking the position of the man.
February 24th, 2023  
