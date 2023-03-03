Previous
Distant towers by ankers70
Photo 651

Distant towers

Looking towards the Gold Coast from Springbrook National Park, Queensland. Taken during our recent walking holiday in Lamington and Springbrook National Parks.

My postings a little random as I sort through photos from the last month of travelling.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life.
Oli Lindenskov
Nice shot, hope I can't visit there :-)
March 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely layers.
March 2nd, 2023  
