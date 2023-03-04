Previous
Exuberance by ankers70
Photo 652

Exuberance

Under the waterfalls on the Twin Falls Track, Springbrook National Park, Queensland.

4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Babs ace
One way to have a quick shower.
March 3rd, 2023  
Yao RL ace
This will freak me out, with vertigo, I am terrified narrow paths, but I do envy the fun.
March 3rd, 2023  
