Photo 674
Dwarfing everything
Yesterday, a walk in Port Melbourne by Station Pier. Accents from all over the world as two cruise ships in dock: P&O's 'Pacific Explorer' and MCL's 'Norwegian Explorer'.
26th March 2023
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
25th March 2023 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Lesley
ace
They are so big these days. Nice blues.
March 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
They are huge.
March 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
They are so big
March 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
The windsurfer is giving it his best shot at competing with the big guys.
March 25th, 2023
