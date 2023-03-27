Sign up
Photo 675
Casting a line
This trio of fishermen caught my eye at Port Melbourne, the day before yesterday. I liked the way they were lined up along the jetty and the lines they cast.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
