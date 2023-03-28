Previous
Spinnakers flying, they're away! by ankers70
Spinnakers flying, they're away!

Another shot from Port Melbourne a couple of days ago. Watching the yacht races on Port Phillip Bay.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
@ankers70
Elise ace
I like this composition - it’s such a vast scene - big racing yachts and even bigger sky.
March 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous
March 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking sails on the horizon.
March 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is beautifully minimalistic Suzanne
March 27th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot 👍😊
March 27th, 2023  
