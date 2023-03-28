Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 676
Spinnakers flying, they're away!
Another shot from Port Melbourne a couple of days ago. Watching the yacht races on Port Phillip Bay.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
5
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
689
photos
89
followers
92
following
185% complete
View this month »
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
25th March 2023 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sportsaction13
Elise
ace
I like this composition - it’s such a vast scene - big racing yachts and even bigger sky.
March 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fabulous
March 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking sails on the horizon.
March 27th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
this is beautifully minimalistic Suzanne
March 27th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot 👍😊
March 27th, 2023
