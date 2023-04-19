Sign up
Photo 698
The Westgate
Looking across the Yarra with the Melbourne CBD framed by the Westgate Bridge.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
3
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
712
photos
93
followers
97
following
191% complete
View this month »
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
17th April 2023 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
A fabulous scene and sky fav
April 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great cityscape framed by the bridge.
April 18th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
what a magnificent bridge
April 18th, 2023
