Looking back 1

Stimulated by travel photos on this site and plans to return to Bali in 2024, I have been sorting my old photos. I am going to post a few Bali pics over the next few days. Strictly speaking not taken on the same day but I hope you will all indulge me.



My first trip to Bali was in the late 1960s when Kuta consisted of Bemo Corner and Legian and Seminyak were just rice paddies. I've watched it change over many subsequent trips, but I still love it. This is an iconic Kuta scene.

