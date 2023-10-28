Previous
Looking back 1 by ankers70
Stimulated by travel photos on this site and plans to return to Bali in 2024, I have been sorting my old photos. I am going to post a few Bali pics over the next few days. Strictly speaking not taken on the same day but I hope you will all indulge me.

My first trip to Bali was in the late 1960s when Kuta consisted of Bemo Corner and Legian and Seminyak were just rice paddies. I've watched it change over many subsequent trips, but I still love it. This is an iconic Kuta scene.
Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Rob Z ace
LOL Suzanne - I love 365 because it lets you choose how you share your images, and the people on this site are so lovely and supportive. I'll be delighted to see more of your Bali images - we have never been there. This images tells us so much about life there - and is so beautifully natural.
October 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou. You have made my morning with your lovely comment.
I, too, love this site and the way in which people think about and respond to photos.

I hope your trip is going well. Where are you heading next?
@robz
October 27th, 2023  
